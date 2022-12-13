NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently spoke with WrestlingNews.Co about a wide range of rassling topics, including her thoughts on the NWA running another all-female event, better known as Empowerrr, and why it wouldn’t need to happen every year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says NWA could definitely pull off another Empowerrr event:

I do think that we could pull it off, but I think that the special thing about Empowerrr was the fact that it brought together ladies from all walks of wrestling, whether that be AEW, Impact, AAA. So that’s the thing that I think that was interesting about it. I think Billy already mentioned like, he doesn’t have a working relationship with AEW right now, so that would kind of be off the table. But I don’t think that’s a big deal. I think we could still pull it off in a great way.

Why the event doesn’t have to happen every year: