NWA Women’s Champion Kamille has remained one of the most dominant female stars in the industry, and she is looking to build her reputation by defending her title in Ring of Honor.

The champ discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she questioned whether Tony Khan, who now owns ROH, would be interested in featuring the belt that was once held by former AEW Women’s Champion, Thunder Rosa. Kamille adds that perhaps she could appear at a future supercard-type event. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she is interested in defending the NWA Women’s Championship in ROH:

I think that realistically, maybe doing something with Ring of Honor or something like that. If I could take the NWA to Ring of Honor because I know it’s still ran by Tony (Khan) but it’s sort of their — I don’t wanna say ‘underneath’ because that sounds bad but you know what I’m saying? AEW’s on TV, Ring of Honor doesn’t have a TV deal yet.

How she isn’t sure Tony Khan would want to feature the NWA Women’s Title again after Thunder Rosa did it:

So I don’t know if he’d wanna put the NWA Title on AEW television again because he’s done that with Thunder Rosa before. I don’t know if he’d be open to it again. But I’m thinking since Ring of Honor isn’t on television yet, maybe like a super card or something like that, the NWA Title could be defended.

