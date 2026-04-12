A familiar face to fans of the AEW women’s division returned on Sunday night.

In a digital exclusive released just before the start of tonight’s AEW Dynasty: Zero Hour pre-show, Willow Nightingale was shown being interviewed after arriving to Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

During the brief interview segment, Nightingale spoke about her open challenge for the TBS Championship on tonight’s AEW Dynasty show.

Kamille made her AEW return, attacking Nightingale and proclaiming, “I’m back, baby.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynasty Results 4/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.