Kamille names WWE superstar Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent.

The current reigning NWA Women’s Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview with Sescoops, where she called The Queen the very best wrestler in the world, someone she would love to defend her dominant title reign against. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names Charlotte Flair as her dream opponent:

Businesswise and putting butts in seats and people wanting to see it, it would have to be Charlotte Flair. She is the best in the world. I think we would have a good backstory and story that could lead into it. Getting in there with someone who is so talented could help me learn and grow. And it’s something people would want to see. I believe we are around the same size, so I think the dynamic of that would be very interesting.

On getting to train with WWE star Natalya: