NWA women’s champion Kamille recently joined the Battleground podcast to hype this weekend’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view, as well as discuss her epic title reign, which included her thoughts on her Empowerrr defense against AEW’s Leyla Hirsch. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her match against Leyla Hirsch at Empowerrr has been the defining moment of her title reign:

Thus far, I would have to say probably my match with Leyla Hirsch at EmPowerrr [is the defining moment of my title reign so far], just because that was like a big proving point for me. I think when I got the title, just because I think that was my fourth or fifth NWA match, and so I know already that people were questioning like, well what is she gonna do with this title? Is she gonna be able to prove herself? And then me and Leyla — was me and Leyla right after? My first title defense on a pay-per-view? I think it might have been. Yeah, I think it might have been.

How she thrives under pressure:

It was a big — it was a lot of pressure on me but I do thrive under pressure and me and Leyla are both newer wrestlers and to be able to prove that we can put together a badass match and it was a really big, you know, proving moment for me and that was the first time that I was in there and I really felt like everything was really firing on all cylinders and everything just came together. So that was a big moment for me and it proved to myself like, you deserve this and you’re gonna go far with it.

