During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kamille spoke on defeating Thunder Rosa to become the #1 contender fot the NWA Women’s Title. Here’s what she had to say:

It felt great, and it felt a little nerve-racking going into it. That’s the longest match I’ve ever had in my life, and that was probably my 40th match ever. So, just being able to go in there, perform, and shut a lot of mouths and prove a lot of people wrong, was really nice for me. I know it shocked some people because she came off the bloody and crazy match she had just had [with Britt Baker]. But this is the NWA, this ain’t AEW. If you look at us, I respect Thunder Rosa a lot, and she’s a great wrestler who works very hard. But physically, I’m supposed to win that match. If I didn’t win, I should be out of the business.