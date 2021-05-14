During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kamille spoke on what she thinks she’d bring to the table if she went to AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

I would definitely bring a different twist to their product and the type of matches that they typically have. The only way I would go there is if the business is there to do so. I understand a working relationship, but I’m team NWA. If the business got more eyes on our product, I’m all for it. Other than that, it is what it is.