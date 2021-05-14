During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kamille gave her thoughts on why she’d like to work with Jade Cargill in the future. Here’s what she had to say:

Down the line, no time soon, this girl is brand new but she’s an absolute superstar is Jade Cargill. 100 percent. She’s a superstar, and she looks the part. If you’re flipping channels and you see her, you’re like, ‘What’s going on here?’ To me, I like matches with people who are out of this world and you don’t see every day. I think the business is there for me and Jade. We’re pretty similar in size and build, and we’re both ex-athletes. So, I think that’s the match made to happen.