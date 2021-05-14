During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Kamille spoke on her experience working for the NWA. Here’s what she had to say:

I love NWA because I was kind of in it from the ground up. It was Tim Storm, Nick Aldis, and then Kamille. So, the fact that I have my hand in their to help grow the company, and it’s still small. It’s still a small company, and we’re doing everything we can to build it and grow it and that takes a team. That doesn’t take everyone just worried about themselves and whatever happens happens. You have to also think about the company and help grow the company. If the company grows, you grow. That’s the way I look at it. I really love our locker room and think it’s a great atmosphere. I look forward to going into work every day.