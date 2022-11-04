NWA Women’s Champion Kamille recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling-related topics.

During it, she spoke about Konnan calling her to work the TripleMania XXX show last month. Taya Valkyrie retained her Reina de Reinas Championship following AAA’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event where she defeated Kamille to retain her title.

Originally, Valkyrie was scheduled to face Thunder Rosa at the show, but Rosa is dealing with a back injury, which forced her to pull out of the match.

“I’m so grateful to be able to have the opportunity. Number one, just to wrestle in Mexico, somewhere different. I’ve been to Mexico before with a wrestling company, but I was just like a valet then. I’ve never had the opportunity to actually wrestle in Mexico so I was so grateful. Then the fact it’s Triplemania 30, like, it’s their biggest show of the year, it’s their biggest show yet. The fact that he trusted me in that spot, I was very, very grateful for. I’m happy that it was with someone like Taya who’s such a professional. So, so well respected, inside the business and outside of the business. Just the fact that it was in front of I think, like 15 to 17, I’m not sure the exact number of 1000’s of fans, that’s the biggest show that I’ve ever worked. So, you know, to come out there and be able to experience that was very special.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription