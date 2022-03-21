NWA Women’s Champion Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green took place at Sunday’s Crockett Cup Night 2 event from Nashville, TN at the Nashville Fairgrounds on FITE TV.
The match ended when Kamille hit a Spear on Kylie to win to retain the title.
Angry @IamKylieRae in full control!#CrockettCup #NWA
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/HeVjguPQEn
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 21, 2022
.@Kamille_brick taking Kylie's head off!🙈#CrockettCup #NWA
➡ https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/kAWq1Eq6Gc
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 21, 2022