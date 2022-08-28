World Women’s Champion Kamille put her title on the line against Taya Valkyrie at NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.
The match saw Valkyrie grab the championship and hit Kamille with it. As the referee awoke and began to count for the pin, Kamille kicked out. Kamille responded by connecting with a spear to win.
When she said "One-time Champ" she meant it.@Kamille_brick is STILL @nwa Women's World Champion.
Now she has Max The Impaler tomorrow on Night 2 of #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/KhGrtG0gKr
.@Kamille_brick just hit a Destroyer on Taya! 😱 #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/Jq9eYer9k4
THE CHAMP! @Kamille_brick #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/Ughh7RpMEZ
