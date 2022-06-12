World Women’s Champion Kamille put her title on the line against KiLynn King at NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center that aired on FITE TV.

The match ended when Kamille landed a spear to retain the title. Special guest commentator Bully Ray entered the ring after the match to congratulate them. Max the Impaler attempts to enter the ring, but security stop her.