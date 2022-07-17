NWA women’s champion Kamille recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including how confident she now feels in the ring mostly thanks to her well-received showdown against AEW’s Leyla Hirsch at the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view last year. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says her confidence is at an all time high before every match:

“Every match I’m going into, I know that I’m going to put on a great match for the fans. Just when it comes to even putting together a story, I have so much confidence and pride in the stories that I put together in the ring and I’m very excited to see what happens in the future as well and just keep it going. It’s only the start for me really. I know it’s been a year in, but I just continue to get better and better and more confident. And with wrestling, that’s what you have to have is confidence. And so it’s really exciting to see what’s going to happen from here.”

How her match with Leyla Hirsch at NWA Empowerrr is where everything clicked:

“The Leyla Hirsch match stuck out for me because that was kind of the moment where everything clicked for me. I realized standing there in that ring and looking around ‘I’m meant for this and I’m going to do a great job with it because that moment right there, I just knew that that was my moment and that I was meant for it. And ever since then I have had so much more confidence.”