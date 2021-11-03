NWA women’s champion Kamille recently spoke with Bell To Belles about a wide range of topics, which include her revealing that her initial appearance at NWA 70 was supposed to initially be a one-off, and how she had at one pointed retired from the business before making a grand return. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls retiring from wrestling back in 2016:

Well I actually really liked it [being Nick Aldis’ heater] because at that point, so I trained — I started training in 2016 and did that for a year and then I started working the indies for a while and I kind of got burnt out on that. I didn’t know if wrestling was something that I wanted to continue pursuing and so I was done for a while. I have actually been one of those wrestlers that ‘announced my retirement,’ you know? It’s like a gang. You’re never out of it. You’re never really out of it.

On David Lagana reaching out to her for a one-off appearance at NWA 70:

I get a text from David Lagana who was the co-President at the time and he just said, ‘So hey, are you really done wrestling?’ And I was kind of missing it then and I was like, ‘Ah, why? What do you got for me?’ So he explained this role and it was gonna possibly just be a one-off for the NWA 70 show, just because I was supposed to, you know, hold Brandi [Rhodes] still, make sure she doesn’t attack Nick, nothing like that.

Says she developed a chemistry with Nick Aldis which catapulted her latest run with NWA:

So we didn’t know what was gonna happen from there. We didn’t know if the chemistry was gonna work out, anything like that, if the fans would even be interested in it. But we realized — Billy Corgan was there that night and afterwards it was like, ‘Okay, this is it. This is something, we got something here’ and we just went from there and it was a great way to kind of dip my toe back in the wrestling world, you know, without having to work matches and do this and that. It was a nice way to get back in it and then also, being under the learning tree of Nick Aldis was great for a few years so that was wonderful.

