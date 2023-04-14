Kamille wants a showdown with Athena.

The current reigning NWA women’s champion spoke about the current reigning ROH women’s champion during a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co. Here is what she had to say about facing the Fallen Goddess.

“I would love that, absolutely. She’s an incredible competitor and I think being able to mix it up with her would be something that not only we would like to do, but something the fans would like to see as well.”

Athena has been on a hot streak ever since moving from AEW to ROH. Meanwhile, Kamille has held the NWA women’s title since June of 2021, and has had a number of cross-promotional battles in that time, including showdowns with talent such as Chelsea Green, Melina, Max The Impaler, Jazmin Allure, Leyla Hirsch, Gigi Rey, Rachel Ellering, and Taya Valkyrie to name a few. Check out her full interview below.

(If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines)