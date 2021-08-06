NWA star and current women’s champion Kamille was a recent guest on the GAW TV show to discuss a wide range of topics, including the addition of the legendary Mickie James to the NWA locker room. Highlights are below.

How excited she is to have Mickie James at the NWA:

Well I was just super excited to have Mickie [James] in the locker room because, like she knows it all and she’s the best ever and so to have her — I mean we’ve been friends for a long time but like I told Nick [Aldis] this before, I never really wanted to talk wrestling with her because you know, she’s doing that all the time so I feel like the last thing she’d want to talk about is wrestling and I don’t wanna be like [bothering her].

Says she doesn’t hesitate to ask James for advice now:

But now that she’s in the locker room and stuff like that, I feel like I can ask her to watch my match, get critiques from her, you know, stuff like that and so just being able to have that now and have that door open now and me feel comfortable with it is really nice. I can’t speak on the other girls but I’m sure they’re just as excited so I know that’s how I feel about it.

