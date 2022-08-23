NWA women’s champion Kamille recently sat down with Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on holding the title for over a year, later questioning why she is not considered one of the best female champions in the sport. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Comments on her year-long reign as NWA World Women’s Champion:

“It’s meant a lot [one-year reign as NWA World Women’s Champion]. I feel like I’ve come into my own this past year, a little over a year and really kind of shown everybody what I’m made of because when I first won the title, I had only had a few matches with the NWA at that point so, ever since then, I’ve really grown as a performer, as a wrestler, as a talker, just everything so it’s been an incredible year.”

Feels that although she has been champion for a year, she’s not in those conversations about the top women’s champions in wrestling:

“I’m not ever in the talks, even though I’m the longest reigning champion right now there is, with the Deonna Purrazzos, Thunder Rosa, Taya [Valkyrie], even though I’ve literally beat all those people and so it’s like is that because I came onto the scene as just a manager? I don’t know. So that’s also an interesting thing to kind of think about and people need to realize, okay, I am a wrestler now and a very legit one at that.”