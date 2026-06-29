Kane says he wasn’t fully prepared when he first arrived in WWE, admitting that his in-ring work wasn’t at the level it needed to be during his run as Isaac Yankem.

Speaking on WWE Photo Shoot for WWE Vault, Kane reflected on his early WWE career, explaining that while the Isaac Yankem character never clicked with him, the experience ultimately helped him grow into the performer who would later find success as Kane.

“I never saw myself as a wrestling dentist. I always saw myself as a big guy taking care of business. And didn’t feel that my business should have been taking care of people’s teeth. But being able to work with Jerry Lawler, that was probably the only good thing that came out of this character for me anyway.”

Following the end of the Isaac Yankem gimmick, Kane portrayed the fake Diesel before eventually debuting as Kane. Looking back, he believes that transition was a turning point because he had developed significantly as a performer.

“A lot of people thought that the faux Diesel and Razor Ramon was fatally flawed. I actually didn’t think so. I thought it was a good concept, but the thing was that Jim Ross is never going to be a bad guy to our audience, especially at that time. Ultimately, the positive aspect was the fact that it allowed me to get experience. I started in the wrestling business in 1991, and four years later I was in WWE. Frankly, I wasn’t prepared. My work wasn’t really good enough when I was Isaac Yankem. So I made a lot of adjustments, and I felt that with the Diesel character my work was good enough. It’s just the character was something that the audience didn’t gravitate to.”

Despite the setbacks, Kane said his time portraying Diesel gave him the confidence that he belonged on WWE’s roster and could eventually become one of the company’s top stars.

“I knew then that I belonged in WWE. And I knew that I could be a top-flight performer. I learned that working through this character.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE Photo Shoot with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.