Kane Calls On Fans to Join Parler with Him

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane, also known as Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is calling on fans to join him on the new Parler social media platform.
Parler was created as an alternative to Twitter, promising to offer real free speech and an unbiased social media experience.
Kane tweeted a link to his profile and wrote, “Join me on Parler! The social media platform where your voice matters!”
The Parler mission statement on their Free Expression and User Privacy reads like this:
“Parler is an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement. Our content is moderated based off the FCC and the Supreme court of the United States which enables free expression without violence and a lack of censorship. Parler never shares your personal data.”
You can see Kane’s full tweet below:
Join me on Parler! The social media platform where your voice matters! https://t.co/brUJViHiQX
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 26, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea