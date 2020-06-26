Kane Calls On Fans to Join Parler with Him

Veteran WWE Superstar Kane, also known as Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, is calling on fans to join him on the new Parler social media platform.

Parler was created as an alternative to Twitter, promising to offer real free speech and an unbiased social media experience.

Kane tweeted a link to his profile and wrote, “Join me on Parler! The social media platform where your voice matters!”

The Parler mission statement on their Free Expression and User Privacy reads like this:

“Parler is an unbiased social media focused on real user experiences and engagement. Our content is moderated based off the FCC and the Supreme court of the United States which enables free expression without violence and a lack of censorship. Parler never shares your personal data.”

Join me on Parler! The social media platform where your voice matters! https://t.co/brUJViHiQX — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) June 26, 2020

