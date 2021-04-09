WWE Hall of Famer Kane recently spoke with The People’s Tribute to discuss his induction, which the former world champion calls the greatest honor of his pro-wrestling career. He also touches on his debut at Badd Blood, revealing that he almost missed the show due to a car that broke down. Highlights are below.

Almost missing Badd Blood:

At the time, I was living in Knoxville. Since the Badd Blood show–where Kane debuted–was taking place in St. Louis, I came home a few days early to visit. I was staying with my parents in Bowling Green, and Mark [Morton] told me that he’d drive me to the show. When Sunday morning came, Mark showed up in a beater of a car. I mean, the thing didn’t even look like it could move. He told me that his wife had taken the other car, but not to worry, we’d be fine. Ha, famous last words. We took off and got just past Wentzville and smoke started billowing out of the cassette player! I said, ‘Dude, your car is on fire!’ Then there was a loud pop and the engine chugged off. Luckily, another friend showed up and drove us to the show, and I made it in plenty of time.

