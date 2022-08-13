The Right View recently conducted an interview with WWE legend Kane (Mayor Glenn Jacobs) about a wide range of topics, including whether the Big Red Machine ever sees himself returning to the squared circle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he probably won’t wrestle again but does enjoy still making the occasional WWE appearance:

Yeah, I actually don’t do that much anymore. I don’t want to get into a wrestling ring and actually get knocked down because I don’t know if I could get back up at this point. But yes, I still do things occasionally. For instance, WWE recently had SummerSlam, which is WWE’s second biggest event of the year at Nashville at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans play, and I announced the attendance for the evening. It’s awesome for me to just go out and still be a part of it. I mean, it’s one of the greatest shows on the planet, and that’s an experience that is unlike any other when you get out there in front of thousands of people and are just able to do something like that.

How folks in Knox County approach him as Mayor and bring up his wrestling past:

I think people here think it’s really cool, actually. Because I have folks come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I saw you doing this,’ or ‘I saw you doing that,’ or, ‘I saw you on this WWE special.’ So it really is I mean, it’s rewarding for me. Also, I think I’m able to do some pretty good things in the mayor’s office because of that because of the fame that that has brought. I have a leg up sometimes when I need to get something done in here, and I know who to talk to. I know this person is a wrestling fan, so I can reach out to him. So I try to use that for the best benefit of the people of Knox County through my role as mayor as well.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)