Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently claimed that he could “kick most Trump supporters’ asses [in a debate],” which led WWE legend Kane (Glenn Jacobs), now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, to challenge him to a charity wrestling match.
Kane, who stands 7 feet tall, offered to split the gate 50/50 between chosen organizations and kickstart the effort with a $10,000 donation.
Taking to Twitter, Jacobs, who is the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee, issued a challenge to Walz on Thursday. He wrote,
“All joking aside, @GovTimWalz, let’s put our money where our mouth is…in a charity wrestling match. We’ll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen organizations. I’ll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?”
