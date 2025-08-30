Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, the Republican Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, recently appeared on “The Reason Interview With Nick Gillespie,” where he was asked to play a game comparing politicians to professional wrestlers. Jacobs offered up the following comparisons:

On Rand Paul: “’Macho Man’ Randy Savage. First guy that came to mind. I’m not sure Rand’s out there snapping into a Slim Jim, though.”

On Kamala Harris: “Kamala Harris? That’s got to be Vickie Guerrero. Vickie’s a dear friend of mine, but she was unbelievably annoying with that constant, ‘Excuse me!’”

On Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC): “AOC reminds me of Daniel Bryan. Bryan’s a close friend, but he’d always fire up the crowd by chanting, ‘Yes!’ He led a cultural revolution in WWE just like she’s trying to do in politics.”

On Zohran Mamdani: “Oh boy. Hopefully he’s one of those up-and-comers who never makes it to the big leagues.”

Interestingly, Jacobs’ friend Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan) has poked fun at him as well. During a stage show this past July, Danielson joked about Jacobs’ politics, quipping that he’s a communist.

Bishop Dyer believes MJF could benefit greatly from conversations with John Cena.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Dyer praised MJF for being at the top of his game but suggested that reaching out to Cena for advice could help elevate him even further.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On MJF potentially getting advice from Cena: “I know MJF has had conversations with Cena. If he’s smart, he doesn’t need to be in the ring with Cena, he needs to somehow get in connection with John, get his cellphone number. John is one of the greatest people to help young performers because he wants to see wrestling thrive forever. If MJF reached out to John, and was like, ‘Hey, would you watch this match and tell me what I could do better or what you see…’ And if MJF actually listened to the answers, it would make him better. It doesn’t have to be someone in [AEW].”

On whether MJF would do well in WWE: “Would it be awesome and would the fans be into it? Probably. But, it’s a different atmosphere. You can’t be giving the fingers and can’t act like you’re going to light someone on fire backstage.”

Matt Riddle says he’s been in discussions with organizations outside of pro wrestling, including Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and Real American Freestyle (RAF). Since his WWE exit, Riddle has remained active on the independent scene, working for promotions such as MLW, but told TMZ Sports that he’s weighing opportunities beyond wrestling. He said,

“I’m wrestling a lot, but I’ve been talking to BKFC about fighting and also to Real American Wrestling, which Hogan and Bischoff were involved with. Between 2025 and 2026, you might see me back in a ring or cage, actually shooting on people again.”

Riddle added that while he still loves wrestling, he doesn’t expect a WWE return. He said, “I got fired two years ago and I don’t think they’re coming back around. I’m making crazy money on the indies and great money on my OF — it’s insane. These days, it’s all about buzz. It’s tough to create it and even harder to maintain it. But if I start fighting again while wrestling full time, that combination — the trifecta — will keep things strong.”