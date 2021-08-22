Glenn “Kane” Jacobs was interviewed on the latest “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about the origins of Kane and how his name was going to be Inferno:

“I was always under contract with WWE from 1995 when I signed that developmental deal through Isaac Yankem, the fake Diesel, and then Kane. I was back working with Lawler. I was under a mask because they didn’t want anyone to know that this was Isaac Yankem, then the fake Diesel guy. The Kane thing came about when Vader got arrested in Kuwait. They had that deal where Leon had roughed up the talk show host and literally got arrested in Kuwaiti jail. They needed someone to work with Mark (Undertaker). The thought was, ‘Ok, we’ll hotshot this deal. We needed an angle. Well, Glenn can do it. He matches up physically with Taker. What’s the storyline?’ I don’t know if it was Bruce or Vince that initially came up with the thought of, well, he would come back under a mask as the brother who got burned in the fire. Well, Vince liked it so much, he said, ‘Why are we going to waste this on just one match when we can turn this into an actual long-term angle?’ I’m down in Memphis and all this stuff is happening. I get a call, I think from Cornette, or it might have been Bruce, I don’t remember exactly who, and they run this thing by me. ‘Hey, you’re going to be working with Mark.’

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription