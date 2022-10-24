On the latest episode of “Table For 3,” alongside Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler, Kane praised one aspect of Hart’s game that he feels is often overlooked.

Hart has also emphasized the wrestling aspect of his job and that’s to be remembered.

“I always felt about you that you were never the flashiest guy,” Kane told Hart. “You were the workman that went out and got the job done. But I also think that you’re very underrated as an entertainer.” “I think a lot of that [is] just because of the character you portrayed,” Kane continued. “But then you saw what you did with Jerry in the ‘Kiss My Foot’ match and the other stuff, I just have always thought that you were a great wrestler who wasn’t appreciated enough for being a great entertainer, as well.”

