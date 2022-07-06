WWE legend Kane recently appeared on The Bam Show to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including how the former multi-time world champion hopes to one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside the Undertaker. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How he hopes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside the Undertaker:

Man, I hope so [Brothers of Destruction get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a duo]. That would be, for me, again, that would be the ultimate honor and to be there in the Hall of Fame with him even though we’re both in the Hall of Fame separately and I think too that of course, we’re inextricably tied together, the characters of Kane and The Undertaker and so I think it makes sense too and I think it would just be — well I think it’d also be something that the fans would really enjoy because you know, they never get to see us behind the scenes, right? So I think it’d be something different, something that they would enjoy.

Recalls having a WWE tryout that did not go well prior to his career taking off:

I actually had a tryout in WWE as one of Jerry Lawler’s knights when he did… I can’t even remember the match. You remember the one I’m talking about. I think it was a Survivor Series match. It was like Lawler and his court and I think it was Owen [Hart]? I can’t remember who was on the opposing team. My tryout didn’t go very well. I was extremely raw, and just wasn’t very good [Jacobs laughed]. So, I just ended up going home for a while, back to traveling around or whatever in the Midwest.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)