Kane On Which Wrestler Made Him A Libertarian

During an interview with The Taxpayer’s Alliance, Kane revealed that it was Val Venis that first made him realize that he was a Libertarian. Here’s what he had to say:

I think WWE is really a cross section of society, and you’re gonna have everybody, and everybody talks about different things, and of course, most folks are really apolitical. They have their opinions, but they don’t want to get involved. It’s kind of is the way it is. Val Venis was actually the guy that told me I was a libertarian, and I thought he was calling me a bad name because I had never heard it before. Then Daniels, pretty hard left, the reason is because he’s very environmentally conscious. He’s a really good guy, and we don’t agree on a lot of the methods, but I understand where he’s coming from, he wants to make the world a better place. And then you have folks that are much more conservative.

