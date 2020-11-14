Former WWE superstar and current mayor of Knox County Tennessee Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently spoke with Ryan Satin of Fox Sports where The Big Red Machine revealed his three favorite Undertaker matches of all-time. See which bouts he chose below.

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25:

That’s one of the greatest wrestling matches in history. If someone had asked me, ‘hey, what do you do for a living?,’ I would have loved to say, ‘watch this match. This is what professional wrestling is all about.

Undertaker vs. Kane in an Inferno Match at Unforgiven:

Mostly because of how unique the match was. The WrestleMania match [we had] a month before was pretty important since it was the first time Taker and Kane locked horns inside the ring. However, the Inferno Match took our rivalry to another level. It gave fans a spectacular visual experience with a ring surrounded by flames leaping up.

Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood: