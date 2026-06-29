Kane believes Team Hell No was one of the most important chapters of his WWE career, saying the unlikely pairing with Daniel Bryan allowed him to showcase a completely different side of his character.

Speaking on WWE Photo Shoot for WWE Vault, Kane reflected on the team’s success, explaining that many fans never expected the demonic Big Red Machine to become one of WWE’s funniest acts.

“You want to talk about expanding the range of your character, this did it for me. I think that if you had told people that Kane was going to be the comic relief on the show, they’d have laughed at you. But there it is. What was so much fun about this was it was such a radical departure from everything else that I had done in my career. Up until that point, my character had always been very mean and mysterious. Here I am out there basically the straight guy for Daniel Bryan’s jokes. But nevertheless, it worked.”

Kane also praised the team’s iconic anger management segments, calling them some of the best comedy WWE has ever produced.

“Dr. Shelby was an integral part of Team Hell No. One of the greatest vignettes that WWE has ever done is the anger management vignettes. One of the anger management vignettes was at a diner in Albany, New York. Daniel and I were understanding where the other was coming from through food. Daniel’s vegan. I’m a carnivore, so I have to eat a salad, and he has to eat meat. It ends up turning into a When Harry Met Sally situation where we talk about beating people up. So much fun. So much fun.”

Looking back on his career as a tag team wrestler, Kane said he always prioritized making the partnership successful, regardless of who his teammate happened to be.

“I think the reason that I was able to gel with so many people as tag teams is just because I always wanted the team to work. With me and Undertaker, it’s pretty simple—we destroyed everybody. With me and Big Show, I had to become the little guy that got beat up. With me and Daniel Bryan, it was the willingness to do the comedic stuff. And X-Pac as well, playing my role and making sure the team was successful. You have to sacrifice. You have to be willing to accommodate your partner. I just always wanted the team to be successful. Overall, if you ask me why I’ve been in WWE as long as I have, it’s because I want the company to be successful. And I’m willing to do my part in that.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit WWE Photo Shoot with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.