Kane has fond memories of working with the Undertaker.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the Deadman during a recent interview with PW Mania, where he called his kayfabe brother his favorite superstars of all time. The Big Red Machine praised Taker for his incredible athleticism and locker room leadership, one that carried WWE through multiple eras. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Undertaker was always his favorite wrestler:

It was amazing. Undertaker was my favorite superstar before I got into the WWE. He debuted right around the time I broke into the wrestling business. He’s always been my favorite. He was a big guy like me, and the character was amazing. He was the first big guy to combine size and athleticism that he did. There were a lot of big guys who couldn’t do the stuff he could do.

Says all the rumors of Taker being a locker room leader were true:

Ultimately, not only was it of course a tremendous character and concept, but it was the fact that you had this guy who was 6’10, 300lbs, could walk across the top rope, and he’ll tell you himself he would move very methodically and did a lot of things a human being his size wouldn’t be able too. I have a great deal of respect for him as a performer before I even really got into the business. Then, when I was around him for a few years, all the stuff about him being the locker room leader is all true. He was the guy you didn’t want to disappoint, I remember one night I felt terrible because he was hurt and still went out and did a half an hour match. He was in pain and did the best that he could. He didn’t have to, he’s The Undertaker, he’s been there for 20 years and if he wanted to phone it in, nobody would say anything.

On his personal relationship with Taker:

Then I went out there and I worked hard, but I was like man, here he is. That was the moment when I decided I would never phone it in either. If he could go out there and wrestle at a high-level hurt, then we all could. Frankly, he is an idol. To be able to work with him, that closely and develop a close relationship with him, is just something dreams are made out of.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, currently serves as the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennesee.