Several WWE Hall of Famers, legends, promotions and others have paid tribute to “The Patriot” Del Wilkes after his passing on Thursday.

As noted, Wilkes passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive heart attack. You can click here to read WWE’s statement on his passing.

The NWA remembered Wilkes on Twitter, writing, “The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Del ‘The Patriot’ Wilkes. An extraordinary athlete and man, his contributions to our industry in and out of the ring will always be remembered. #RIPDelWilkes”

William Regal remembered Wilkes as one of his favorite opponents in WCW.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of The Patriot Del Wilkes. A great wrestler and a favorite opponent in WCW. My deepest condolences to his family,” Regal wrote.

Marc Mero also recalled working with Wilkes in WCW.

“Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. [disappointed face emoji],” Mero wrote.

JBL remembered Wilkes as one of the good guys.

He wrote, “Such sad news, always loved being around Del. One of the good guys.”

Rip Rogers had just shared a video of Wilkes in GWF earlier this week. He commented on how Wilkes worked for various promotions and was a great wrestler and person.

“After posting a video of The Patriot ( Del Wilkes ) from GWF yesterday I just find out he has passed away … This man worked everywhere … great wrestler and person … prayers to his family in their hr of need …,” Rogers wrote.

Kane paid tribute to Wilkes this morning and recalled meeting him after his retirement.

“Very sorry to hear about Del Wilkes. I met Del years after his retirement from wrestling. He was always very gracious and I enjoyed visiting with him,” Kane wrote.

Tommy Dreamer recalled first seeing Wilkes as “The Trooper” in AWA.

“1st saw The Patriot Del Wilkes. AWA The Trooper. Standout football player South Carolina. Wrestled Global, WWF, WCW & All Japan. Good dude,” Dreamer wrote.

Rob Van Dam responded to news of Wilkes’ passing with the folded hands emoji, while Mark Henry wrote, “God bless you Del!”

You can see the related tweets below:

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of The Patriot Del Wilkes. A great wrestler and a favorite opponent in WCW. My deepest condolences to his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 1, 2021

The National Wrestling Alliance would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Del ‘The Patriot’ Wilkes. An extraordinary athlete and man, his contributions to our industry in and out of the ring will always be remembered. #RIPDelWilkes pic.twitter.com/2DcDr6ZDb9 — NWA (@nwa) July 1, 2021

Such sad news, always loved being around Del. One of the good guys. https://t.co/ndhU0WbvnA — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 1, 2021

Very sorry to hear about Del Wilkes. I met Del years after his retirement from wrestling. He was always very gracious and I enjoyed visiting with him. https://t.co/eFLz1YMTzI — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 2, 2021

Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. 😞 pic.twitter.com/zen0GSGQdd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 1, 2021

After posting a video of The Patriot ( Del Wilkes ) from GWF yesterday I just find out he has passed away … This man worked everywhere … great wrestler and person … prayers to his family in their hr of need … pic.twitter.com/zuCQEpxoyT — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) July 1, 2021

1st saw The Patriot Del Wilkes

AWA The Trooper

Standout football player South Carolina

Wrestled Global, WWF, WCW &

All Japan

Good dude pic.twitter.com/mjaSbJ2P2g — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 1, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.