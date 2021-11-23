For years, the belief has been that Triple H would be the person to take over WWE when Vince McMahon passes away or steps down as chairman of the company.

Kane also believes this and talked about it during an appearance on The Doug Collins Podcast.

“You know, I don’t know, actually. I’m not close enough to the company to say that right now. I think as companies mature, you become more risk-averse. Because you want to keep what you have and you’re afraid of losing that. Unfortunately, the downside is you become less aggressive and you don’t have that growth just because of where you’re at. I think you kind of see some of that, and that’s not a criticism, that just is what it is, and that’s the kind of lifecycle of an organization. So a lot of stuff as Vince gets older, I think things will change, for better or worse, I don’t know. “A lot of folks lament, especially some of the wrestlers, how the company’s become much more corporate, but it had to, I mean, in this day and age, that’s just how things work. So you see these natural changes and then you see a change in leadership, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Triple H, I think. has an amazing mind for the wrestling industry. If I were to say, you know, one person that could really take the company and take it even higher and even further, it would be him. I think he’s just got that kind of talent. He’s a genius at this stuff. You know, so but we’ll see what the future holds, certainly.”

