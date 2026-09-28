Kane has seen plenty of wrestling minds at work, and he puts Triple H at the top of the list. During a Big Texas Comicon panel with Matt Hardy, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Paul Levesque’s creative instincts and his willingness to work with other promotions.

The discussion turned to the broader wrestling business after the two men reflected on their careers. Kane volunteered his assessment of WWE’s head of creative without much hesitation.

“That dude has the best creative mind in the game I’ve ever seen when it comes to wrestling.”

Kane also credited Levesque’s approach to other companies. He argued that a healthier industry gives WWE more places to find and develop talent, and said those relationships can become a “pipeline for talent.”

Hardy pointed to the TNA and NXT rivalry as an example of the opportunities created by those partnerships. He described the unusual position he and Jeff Hardy held at the time of the panel, representing TNA while also carrying NXT tag team titles.

Kane has praised Levesque’s ideas before, including when he explained the original concept for Corporate Kane. This time, he focused on how Levesque’s creative role reaches beyond any one character or storyline.

Source: Big Texas Comicon panel with Kane and Matt Hardy.