A very interesting guest turned up at the Pro Wrestling NOAH on September 30.

At the Pro Wrestling NOAH event on 9/30 in Tokyo, Japan, music artist and pop culture icon Kanye West was among those in the crowd.

Footage has surfaced showing the hip-hop legend in the crowd with some friends at the show held in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

Check out the footage, which features Los Golpeadores, Super Crazy & Daga shaking hands with ‘Ye in the crowd below.