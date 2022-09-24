On the latest edition of Ask Karen Anything on AdFreeShows Karen Jarrett, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about her husband’s latest departure from WWE and why she thinks it is a blessing in disguise. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says it is a blessing that Jeff Jarrett left WWE:

“I think it’s a blessing that he’s not there. I still think he has so much to offer to the business inside the ring and, just, I think he would’ve been limited working there with all the knowledge that he has. … I don’t know that he would’ve been truly happy with the changes that were made, so I think God was taking care of us by doing that.”

On the long hours Jarrett would work at WWE creative:

“When he was in with creative, they’d be meeting until 3 in the morning. He would literally get his bag and just go to the airport and come home and not have slept.”

