Karen Jarrett is thankful to Dax Harwood from FTR.

Jarrett recently appeared on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where The Queen of the Mountain spoke about her arrival in AEW back in May of this year and how Harwood was a big reason she ended up in the company.

Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on. I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there.’

Jarrett has remained in AEW ever since. She accompanies her husband, Jeff Jarrett, and the rest of his faction that features Satnum Singh, Sonjay Dutt, and Jay Lethal. Check out her full interview here.

