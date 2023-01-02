Karen Jarrett has recently lashed out at AEW World Tag Team Champion Max Caster, and her ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

We noted before how Karen and Kurt were mentioned during Caster’s rap on last week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. The Acclaimed dropped their new “RASSLIN” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Caster mentioned Karen as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” You can click here for Angle’s response to the line, which was quickly deleted.

Karen made her first related tweet shortly after the segment aired, writing, “Please tell me I didn’t hear what I think I just heard !?!”

Jeff then responded to the AEW tweet on the music video and commented that he can’t wait until Karen meets Caster face-to-face. Karen responded and wrote, “That little boy went to place he should have NEVER gone to…..”

Karen then responded to another tweet on the line in Caster’s rap, and she sent a message to AEW President Tony Khan.

“Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started…..,” she wrote.

Karen made a few related tweets, as seen below, but then Caster responded to her tweet where she tagged Khan.

Caster wrote, “Cancel me [smiley face emoji]”

Karen wrote back and indicated that she was shooting.

“You think I am working…watch you little bitches,” she wrote.

Karen was quiet for a few days until she commented on how she’s no longer taking the high road.

“I have taken the high road for many years now….I will be getting off at the next exit,” she wrote.

Karen then kicked off 2023 with a series of tweets about her marriage to Kurt, and when she began her relationship with Jeff. She also seemingly accused Angle of cheating on her with former WWE stars Kelly Kelly and Dawn Marie, and a woman named Deanne Siden, who was arrested for stalking Kurt in May 2003. Siden was also accused of stalking WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in 1991.

“We can start here….my marriage to Kurt was over LONG before Jeff and I started seeing each other… We were legally separated at the time Kurt signed with TNA living in different homes. We got back together and I tried to get over the affairs among other things that went on in our marriage. But obviously wasn’t able. Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few. I’m done living in fear of speaking the truth. #movingon,” she wrote.

Kelly took to Twitter this afternoon and responded to the tweet that Karen tagged her in. She noted that she has sent a private message to Karen, but she also wanted to publicly deny any sort of link to Kurt past being co-workers.

“I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol,” Kelly wrote.

Karen later responded to a fan who said she was dragging Kurt down for a storyline. She wrote back, “I’m sorry what wrestling company or storyline is Kurt in right now? Last I heard he was retired. Check your facts”

Karen then took to Twitter this afternoon and mentioned how “someone” got into trouble offline, presumably Kurt. She added that she is done living in fear of threats.

“Those assuming those tweets were in response to another tweet. That is incorrect. Someone dug himself a hole off line. Maybe that will all be shared maybe it won’t. I do know I am done living in fear of the threats,” she wrote.

Karen has not posted any related comments since then, and Marie has not responded like Kelly did. Kurt has been active on Twitter this evening, but he has not addressed any of Karen’s comments.

