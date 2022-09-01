Karen Jarrett recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and talked about how she stayed involved in the storylines during her time with TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Karen recalled how her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and Vince Russo, had an idea for her and how that led to more appearances.

“I thought that it was just going to be a short stint. Jeff and Vince Russo had an idea, and then once we got through that storyline, things just kept coming and coming,” she recalled. “Then my stay there was cut short, then I came back with blond hair, fake hair, all kinds of stuff. Jeff always says I am a natural, but you are there doing a job. I feel like I always get slack when I speak about it, because I am not a wrestler, but it is a job. I think a lot of the talent take it too serious, I watched those episodes you did with Brad Lea, how can someone so successful be such an asshole? But it is like a movie, there is a villain and a good guy, someone has to be a villain. You are getting a pay check and getting a job, whether you like the storyline or not, it is your role to sell it and become the best that you can for the people that are watching.”

Karen also talked about how it was working with WWE Hall of Famer Chyna, who came to TNA in May 2011 for a brief program. She ended up working her final wrestling match while with TNA, which took place at the 2011 Sacrifice pay-per-view as she and Karen’s ex-husband, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, teamed up to defeat The Jarretts in mixed tag team action. The finish to the bout saw Chyna force Karen to submit. This was Karen’s only match.

“She was really nervous when she showed up that day. I remember her being in her trailer all day, Terry Taylor was working for the company then and kept checking on her. She is one of the sweetest people that I have met in the business. It’s sad, it’s very sad, but I have a great memory that I got to work with her,” Karen said.

