Karen Jarrett recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” podcast and commented on if her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, has wrestled his last match or not.

Starrcast in late July featured the “Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match” event where the WWE Hall of Famer teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Karen accompanied her husband to the ring, and got involved at ringside during the bout. She spoke with Vliet and commented on if this was also the last match for Jeff. Karen also commented on how she discussed the ringside appearance before the match with the producers, Sonjay Dutt and WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James.

“So that day [Ric Flair’s last match] I said to him, ‘This could be your last match.’ He’s an executive, you know. It could be his last match, I don’t want to walk with him, he looked fucking amazing, he can’t walk around here with a shirt on,” Karen said of Jeff. “I wanted him to have his moment and then I will walk out. He said ‘No, this is what we are going to do.’ He had me come out first and then had me call him out. Jeff has got this 30-year career, I am this little blip. So I go to Road Dogg and I say ‘OK Jeff wants me to call him out, it gets heat blah blah blah…’ And he’s like ‘I can see his side of things.’ I wanted him to have his moment, I wasn’t happy with what Road Dogg said, so I went to Sonjay [Dutt]. He was like ‘I agree with Jeff.’ You’re all assholes.

“So we ended up doing it his way and it worked out, but I tried to stay away from him and letting him do his thing. Normally I would be in the ring and taunting everyone and acting like a crazy lady. For me, I want those shots of him in that outfit in our house. People think I am crazy, but it could be his last match. It won’t be though.”

Jeff was hired by WWE earlier this year to work as the new Senior Vice President of Live Events, but he was recently replaced by Road Dogg.

