Karen Jarrett had strong words for Dixie Carter while reflecting on her family’s history in wrestling.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Karen was asked about her experience with Carter and said she still carries anger over what happened during that period.

There’s so many what-ifs or what could have been. We’re in a great place now, but that to me, and I didn’t realize until about six months ago how much rage and hate I still have for that woman, like to the depth that I have for that woman.

Karen said, in her view, Carter tried to harm Jeff Jarrett’s career.

She tried to destroy my husband, but only made us stronger. Everything happens for a reason, I try to tell myself, and it was all part of God’s plan.

Karen also accused Carter of causing pain to people around Jarrett.

That woman, she caused a lot of pain and a lot of people lost their jobs just for being associated with Jeff Jarrett.

When asked if she believes Carter acted intentionally, Karen said she does.

Her ego. Absolutely. I think she did it intentionally. I think she is a very vain evil woman.

Karen said Carter did not understand how much protection she received from people around her.

She has no idea how Jeff protected her from herself for years. How Vince Russo protected her from herself for years.

Karen was then asked whether she believes Carter was a net positive or net negative for wrestling as a whole.

A thousand percent a net [expletive] negative.

Earlier in the conversation, Karen was also asked about Vince McMahon and said her personal experiences with him were positive.

I never had a bad experience with Vince. I was around him through the years. And if it wasn’t for him, none of us would be here.

Karen said she believes McMahon did right by her family.

I had great experiences with him. Absolutely. I do. I do. A thousand percent. Yes.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.