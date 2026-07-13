Karen Jarrett says there are major misconceptions about who Jeff Jarrett really is.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Karen discussed the side of her husband that fans do not always see, including his personality away from wrestling and the way he has handled difficult parts of his life and career.

It’s the silly stuff, but you’re also loving. I think my perception is he never wants to show that.

Karen said Jeff can come across serious, but said he is also caring and loving.

He walks up to someone, he’s like the side hugs and the seriousness. I think he protects himself also to his own detriment of what can happen in this business. People can accuse somebody of something or whatever else, but you’re very caring and loving.

Karen also said people do not know about important work Jeff does behind the scenes.

I think the thing that a lot of people would be surprised about, at least the people who are negative Nancys about Jeff who don’t really understand, I don’t think they know the important work he does that we can’t talk about because a lot of it is anonymous, if you’re picking up what I’m putting down.

Karen said Jeff also deserves more credit for the kind of father he has been in their family.

The type of dad he’s been in a unique family dynamic that’s blended and has special circumstances, I think he’s answered the call better than a lot of people would ever give him credit for.

Karen said Jeff’s own past helped shape the way he treats her children.

God knew what he was doing when he put Cody and Jeff in each other’s lives. If Jeff hadn’t gone through in his life what he went through with his parents, he wouldn’t work so hard to make Kira and Cody feel like he loves them and he is their dad, too.

Karen said Jeff makes sure her children feel loved.

I think so many families, that goes missed along the way or it doesn’t happen. But he didn’t have that. So he makes sure and he gives it to my kids.

Karen was also asked if she had any final words to share about Jeff while celebrating his 40-year career.

He’s not a bad guy. He’s a really good guy.

Conrad Thompson said that may be the biggest misconception about Jarrett because of how effective he has been at playing his role on-screen.

I do think that’s probably the biggest misconception. His job was to make us hate him and he’s really good at his job.

Karen said she wishes Jeff would show more of himself publicly.

Even through the podcast, people have loved getting to see another side of him. But I wish that he would. He’s so damn serious and anything with business he’s so serious about. I wish you would show more of just you.

Karen also referenced the Dark Side of the Ring episodes on Jeff’s life and career, saying they will address misconceptions about him.

There is so much of this man’s life that is going to be revealed in the three episodes of The Dark Side of the Ring that come from other people’s mouths that there have been so many misconceptions on because Jeff never policed the narrative.

Karen said Jeff allowed others to control the story around him for years.

No, he just let them talk. And he has been painted the villain that I’m going to be screaming from the mountaintops.

Karen said she believes people will hear a different side of the story.

When those air and people can hear from other people’s mouths, he wasn’t the bad guy. He’s not a bad in multiple scenarios.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.