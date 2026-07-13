Karen Jarrett says Tony Khan does not deserve the level of criticism he receives online.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Karen was asked about her experience with Khan after also discussing Vince McMahon and Dixie Carter.

That man gets so much [expletive] online that he does not deserve. He is one of the kindest human beings that I have met.

Karen also praised how Khan treats talent and staff in AEW.

I can say this since we’re on the subject of these two people. Where Dixie wouldn’t compensate talent or wouldn’t compensate female wrestlers, Tony Khan goes above and beyond to compensate his wrestlers and the people that work for him.

Karen said Khan takes care of people at different levels of the company.

Maybe sometimes too much in my opinion, but he takes care of the people that work for him no matter what level you’re on.

Earlier in the conversation, Karen said she still has strong negative feelings toward Carter over what happened with Jeff Jarrett and TNA.

She tried to destroy my husband, but only made us stronger. Everything happens for a reason, I try to tell myself, and it was all part of God’s plan.

Karen said she believes Carter acted intentionally.

Her ego. Absolutely. I think she did it intentionally. I think she is a very vain evil woman.

Karen also said Carter did not realize how much others protected her during that period.

She has no idea how Jeff protected her from herself for years. How Vince Russo protected her from herself for years.

Karen was then asked whether she believes Carter was a net positive or net negative for wrestling as a whole.

A thousand percent a net [expletive] negative.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.