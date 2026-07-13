Karen Jarrett says her personal experiences with Vince McMahon were positive.

Speaking on My World with Jeff Jarrett, Karen was asked about McMahon while also discussing wrestling figures she respects.

I never had a bad experience with Vince. I was around him through the years. And if it wasn’t for him, none of us would be here.

Karen said she knows some people may not like her answer, but said she can only speak to her own experience.

Conrad, you’re going to get me a lot of hate because there’s people are going to want me to say things that I’m not going to want to say. You can only share your experience.

When asked if McMahon did right by her and her family, Karen said he did.

I had great experiences with him. Absolutely. I do. I do.

Karen was also asked if her family is better for having had McMahon in their life.

A hundred percent. A thousand percent. Yes.

Earlier in the conversation, Karen was asked to name people in wrestling she admires or respects.

I’m sitting right next to him, Conrad.

Karen also named Vince Russo, while acknowledging that not everyone may agree with that answer.

I’m going to get heat for this probably from you and from him. Vince Russo. I do. I have a lot of respect for him. I may not agree with everything he brings to the business or his actions or what he does, but you look at the year span that he’s been around the business and what he has contributed to it.

Karen also named Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff, mad respect for that guy. He continues to contribute to the business whether it’s through podcast or whatever else he’s working on or whatever else he’s doing.

Karen also praised Road Dogg and said he cares deeply about people in the business.

Road Dogg. I hate the situation that he’s in. I think it’s great for his life, but crazy respect for him. He cares about the talent and the people in the business.

Karen said Road Dogg lives by a saying from sobriety.

There’s a saying in sobriety, always do the next right thing. And he lives by that to the detriment of his back pocket.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.