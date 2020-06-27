Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows Reportedly Close To Finalizing Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, current free agents Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are close to finalizing a deal with IMPACT Wrestling that could have the former WWE tag champions appearing as soon as the Slammiversary pay per view on July 18th, which would be the first day their non-compete clause ends. Reports are that Anderson and Gallows would still be able to work with NJPW, confirming news that we posted a few weeks ago stating that the duo were looking for a two-promotion deal.

Anderson and Gallows were both released by WWE as apart of the COVID-19 cutbacks. They were trending on Twitter last night as WWE aired the WrestleMania 36 Boneyard match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, a bout that the former OC appeared in.

