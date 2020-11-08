According to Fightful Select, IMPACT star Karl Anderson and NJPW star Rocky Romero believe that the relationship between the two promotions will soon be gapped, with Anderson telling the publication that he expects “big things” by next summer.

The report notes that Anderson and Gallows still have a strong relationship with head NJPW booker Gedo thanks to their years working at NJPW as members of the Bullet Club. Romero later added that former X-Division champion Chris Bey being involved in NJPW’s Super J-Cup tournament is huge in building that bridge between the two companies.

