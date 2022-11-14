WWE star Karl Anderson was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Machine-Gun discussing his status with NJPW considering he still carries the promotion’s IWGP NEVER Openweight championship.

Anderson states in the interview that he will indeed defend the title at some point, but that he is planning to do it on his own time. That and more can be found in the highlights from Anderson’s interview below.

Assures NJPW fans that he will go back on his time to defend the NEVER Openweight title:

“I’m gonna go back on my time. New Japan Pro-Wrestling usually strips their champions when they can’t make a show. They threw a leniency in there because they announced the match when we hadn’t totally agreed what we were going to do. The dates were coming up…I’m going to comeback and defend my championship.”

How he’s been in constant communication with NJPW liaison Rocky Romero:

“I messaged Rocky Romero, he’s a great friend and one of the office brothers, and I go, ‘I can’t wait to announce this date because these people are really hating me right now.’ I’m keeping this title and never giving it back.”

