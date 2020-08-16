Karl Anderson Calls WWE Raw 25th Anniversary Show A Missed Opportunity, Dax Harwood Weighs In

IMPACT star Karl Anderson from The Good Brothers shared a tweet of the Raw 25th anniversary show from 2018, when The Club and The Degeneration-X all did their signature “Too Sweet” sign after beating down the Revival. Anderson writes, “One of the biggest missed opportunities in pro wrestling history.”

AEW’s Dax Harwood from FTR would respond with, “all the friends got to beat us up! Hit all the signature moves! Me and Cash left in gorilla while everyone else high fives! I punched a brick wall. Building to the future, babe!”

Anderson then came back by saying despite being on the better side of that angle, he and Gallows were not built up, and that he has a hatred for “5 people” in WWE. He writes, “Killed you guys without even building us. Fuck man, I have so much hatred for 5 certain people. I’m gonna name them soon. Hope ur well babe.” He later adds, “Friends” If they all knew how much they all truly hated each other, I wonder how that would go.”

Harwood would end the exchange by leaving the door open for a future matchup. He says, “Miss ya, Machine Gun. Consummate pro wrestler. I’m pretty sure we’re still 50/50. That’s that smart booking! Let’s get FTR & Good Brothers on Talkin’ Shop soon! Wine & wrasslin. Cheers.”

