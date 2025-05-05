Karl Anderson might be known for raising a few with The Good Brothers, but these days, he’s toasting to something very different — sobriety.

During a recent episode of Talk N Shop, the veteran wrestler revealed that he’s been completely alcohol-free for well over a year. While giving a shoutout to listeners, Anderson proudly shared that he’s more than 500 days sober — and feeling better than ever.

“The Machine Gun is like 500-something days stone-cold sober. I feel great. Next level, not drinking beer. I feel great. My health is through the roof,” Anderson said. “I was one of the best wrestlers around anyway, I just never got credit for it. I was one of the best wrestlers ever and I was hungover half the time. Now that I’m not ever hungover, I feel like I’m 22 again. That’s a f**king shoot.”

Currently sidelined as he recovers from surgery for a torn rotator cuff and a partially torn labrum, Anderson has been out of in-ring action since undergoing the procedure in November. Recovery time was estimated at six-to-nine months.

Earlier this year, Anderson and his longtime tag partner Luke Gallows were released from WWE. The two are scheduled to release an episode of Talk N Shop this Thursday, May 8, where they detail everything that went down with their WWE departures.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)