IMPACT superstar and current tag champion Karl Anderson spoke about the Good Brothers surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite on the latest edition of his Talk’N’Shop podcast. Hear what the Machine Gun had to say about it below.

Our contractual obligations are to IMPACT and we made a surprise debut on AEW and, in my mind, it shocked the world,” Anderson said. “People probably thought it was coming, social media was going nuts. To say that it was fun and long overdue is an understatement. I still wish it would have happened last year [2019], but do to it where we were and to have a live crowd of rabid AEW fans and them chanting ‘Too Sweet,’ which started in WWE for some reason, which Hunter hated. He really hated the ‘Too Sweet, Woop Woop.’ I’m not saying I love the sound of it, but at least they did it.